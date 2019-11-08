Tucker's challenge to 2020 Democrats: Plant a tree for every mile of private jet travel

Tucker Carlson has a challenge for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who are pushing new 'Green' plans: "plant a tree for every mile that you fly private."

"It's not hard and if you care, you will," he said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday.

"They're very concerned, but not so concerned that they won't stop flying private," he remarked.

Each of the three Democratic frontrunners -- former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. -- have all endorsed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., Green New Deal framework. Their plans ranged from $1.7 trillion over 10 years to $16 trillion over 15 years.

Carlson said it's not a request, but a "demand," for candidates who suggest "the world is going to end in 12 years, if not sooner, unless you immediately ditch your cars and start eating insects."

Carlson then brought on meteorologist Joe Bastardi who said that he doesn't think Democrats want sensible solutions.

"I don't think they want this to go away," he said. " I think there's only one answer that they want and this is a new green deal we could all get behind: let's plant more trees."

Bastardi said that the planet is "now greener than it's ever been in the satellite era."

"Why are we going to spend $10 trillion to save .01 Celsius over thirty years when we could try this?" he asked.

Later in the show, Carlson agreed when guest Mark Steyn called out the frequent air travel of potential 2012 candidate Michael Bloomberg between New York and Bermuda. Steyn joked that the Atlantic Ocean between New York and Bermuda could be filled if Bloomberg planted a tree for every mile of private air travel.

"This whole thing presupposes there is a natural ruling class that is entitled to live differently than you," Steyn argued.

Several 2020 Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris, have been called out for using private air travel despite railing against fossil fuel emissions.