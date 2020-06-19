Tucker Carlson blasts Big Tech after show segments flagged: 'Censorship is now everywhere'

Tucker Carlson blasted Big Tech Friday night after Twitter flagged a fake tourism ad for Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that aired on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" last week.

"I want to apologize if you found what you just saw, hateful, disgusting, [or] if you were traumatized by watching it," Carlson said sarcastically after playing a portion of the satirical video. "Twitter's very concerned you might be. We posted that fake ad on Twitter. Twitter flagged it as potentially sensitive content' and then they hid it from view.

TWITTER SLAPS TRUMP WITH 'MANIPULATED MEDIA' LABEL OVER VIDEO MOCKING CNN

"What were they saying? They were saying, 'Beware, keep your kids from watching this.' What's the justification for warning people of that? We have no idea," Carlson said. "Probably that it's edited video. Of course, they never flag a clip from The Onion or 'The Daily Show.' Obviously, you know why."

Tucker also noted that the opening of his June 1 show, a response to riots across America that sprang from protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, "has a warning now on YouTube."

It says this, 'The following content has been identified by the YouTube community, whatever that is, as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences,"' Carlson said. "By offensive, they mean that the left doesn't like it. And that is the new standard. And there's only one response under that standard: Silence the person who disagrees with you. That's why censorship is now everywhere. It's why the tech companies started censoring the president. It's why they're getting more and more aggressive in silencing you."

Carlson warned that tech companies are on a slippery slope with regard to censorship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today, it's offensive content labels, soon you know what's going to happen? It'll be erased. It's digital, it's not hard to erase it," Carlson said. "We'll never give in, obviously. The left's goal is to make dissent invisible and therefore irrelevant. Meanwhile, these same tech companies make it very easy for 12-year-olds to watch hardcore pornography. They haveve no problem with that at all."

"But political views they disagree with? No," Carlson added. "'Gone with the Wind'? Too scary. Tells you everything about what they care about and who they are."