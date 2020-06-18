Twitter slaps Trump with 'manipulated media' label over satirical video mocking CNN

Twitter took President Trump to task again on Thursday night, this time over a satirical video mocking CNN.

The video, created by pro-Trump satirist Carpe Donktam, begins with dramatic music showing a black toddler running away from a white toddler with a "breaking news" graphic that reads "Terrified toddler runs away from racist baby" with the CNN logo next to it. That headline then changed to "Racist baby probably a Trump supporter."

Then, a graphic that shows "what actually happened" shows the two toddlers running towards each other and hugging with excitement to the tune the "Close to You" cover by Harry Connick Jr.

"America is not the problem... fake news is," the video tells viewers. "If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires."

The footage came from a viral Facebook video shared in 2019 featuring real-life New York pals Maxwell and Finnegan, who were 26 and 27 months old respectively at the time.

Trump pinned the video, which satirically suggests CNN is inciting racial tensions in the country, to the top of his Twitter profile. But not before long, Twitter labeled the video as "manipulated media."

"You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context," Twitter explains in a link attached to the label.

A Twitter spokesperson similarly told Fox News, "This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context."

CNN also responded to the tweet with a link to its 2019 story about the video, writing "We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better."

Earlier this year, Twitter took similar action against Michael Bloomberg, who shared a satirical clip from the Democratic debate he participated in where it appeared he silenced his critics for a lengthy period of time with crickets being heard in the auditorium.

Last month, Trump's feud with Twitter escalated when it placed a warning label to the president's tweets about mail-in voting.