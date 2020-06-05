Tucker Carlson says beware those inciting racial division: 'Tribal conflict will destroy our country'

Tucker Carlson denounced the "cult" racial mentality growing in reaction to George Floyd's death, accusing many activists of trying to incite racial division in America rather than unite the country.

"In the last 10 days, some of our most prominent citizens have sworn allegiance to a cult. Converts go by the term 'allies.' And like all cult members, they demand total conformity," Carlson said Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"They ritually condemn their own nation, its history, its institutions, its symbols, its flag."

Carlson played clips of teenagers denouncing their parents on TikTok for not agreeing with the Black Lives Matter movement and criticized schools for pushing curricula from controversial race experts.

The host then asked whether the endgame is still "racial harmony."

"Is there a single person who believes at this moment we're living through will end in racial harmony? They used to be what we wanted. Some of us still do want," Carlson said. "That isn't even a goal anymore. It doesn't seem like it."

Carlson accused those in power if pushing for a racial divide.

"Instead, it seems like many in power -- it's very clear, in fact -- that many in power are pushing hard for racial division, for hatred, for violence. And let's pray they don't get what they want," Carlson said. "Tribal conflict will destroy our country faster than any plague. But keep in mind, as this insanity continues, that it doesn't happen in a vacuum. Every action provokes a reaction. That's physics. We don't know where this is going. We don't want to know where it's going."

Carlson called on "the cult" to stop doing what they are doing before people get hurt.

"The cult members should stop now, immediately, before more innocents get hurt -- and they will if they don't," Carlson said.

