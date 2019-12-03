Tucker Carlson battles with guest over why Kamala Harris' campaign failed

An interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" grew contentious Tuesday as the host discussed Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and the idea that race was responsible for her campaign's failure.

Carlson opened his show Tuesday with a monologue covering the hype surrounding Harris, her downfall, media cheerleading and their reaction to her announcement Tuesday. He also addressed recent comments in which she questioned whether or not America is ready for an African-American woman to be president.

"You know, essentially, is America ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States?" Harris told "Axios on HBO" in late October in speaking about her electability.

Carlson then asked his guest Quentin James, the founder of The Collective PAC, to explain, "How Kamala Harris losing to Joe Biden among black voters is evidence that America is racist?"

James who called Carlson's monologue "extremely disrespectful" clashed with the host immediately, blamed institutional racism on Harris' exit and accused Carlson of hosting "white supremacy" on his show.

"It is the fact that black voters would rather put the question mark of 'What will white voters do? Will white voters be OK with the black candidate? Maybe not. Maybe it's only safe to vote for the white guy.' And that is the country we live in," James said. "And that is why Kamala Harris was forced out of this campaign, because of institutional racism, the white supremacy we hear on your show just about every week, Tucker."

"You're going to have to at least make points that logical people can understand," Carlson responded. "And I'm going to ask you to explain them."

The host and guest continued to go back and forth, with Carlson asking James to address the issue and provide examples to back up his analysis and James arguing that he was.

"I don't want to have a conversation about your super shallow racial views, I want to ask real questions about politics," Carlson said, ending the interview.