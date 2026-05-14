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Hollywood director rips 'smug' White liberals, says 'no group is worse'

The 'Anchorman' director left the Democratic Party after Trump's 2024 election victory

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Hollywood director rips White liberals as 'smug and captured,' says there is 'no group worse' Video

Hollywood director rips White liberals as 'smug and captured,' says there is 'no group worse'

Adam McKay unloaded on White liberals during a podcast conversation on Wednesday, arguing there was no worse group in a broad critique of the Democratic Party.

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Hollywood director Adam McKay unloaded on White liberals during an interview on Wednesday in a fiery critique of the Democratic Party.

"I could go on with a list of 400 things, the same party that kept healthcare private," McKay told host Jesse Damiani during his "Urgent Futures" podcast after railing against prominent Democratic Party members. "That, you know, on and on and on. And it was like, we are being hit with the high grade marketing and no group is worse than White liberals."

"I mean, they are the worst. I've tried to talk to them about climate. They are so smug and captured. And really, it boils down to privilege. I mean, when you talk to White money liberals, they're getting a lot from this broken system. So at some point, I realized these are bad-faith arguments and conversations," he said.

McKay said he couldn't support a party that didn't back universal healthcare.

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Filmmaker Adam McKay standing at the Dolby Theatre during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles

Filmmaker Adam McKay attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Dan Steinberg/Variety/Penske Media)

"You can't support a party that doesn't want universal healthcare. The Democrats don't have that in their party platform. Kamala, Hillary never brought it up. If you were in like Norway or France or Australia. And you were like, we don't need universal healthcare. People would be like, 'You are a Nazi,'" he said.

McKay continued, "Like even the neo-Nazi parties in Europe don't campaign against nationalized healthcare. So I think the U.S. is essentially an island country and no group of people has, you know, heads full of bees more than White liberals. Like, I've heard the craziest s--- from White liberals."

McKay argued that White liberals benefit from the system and only care about their class and social scene.

"I almost can say I despise American White liberals," he said. "They are the grossest of the gross."

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McKay announced in 2024, following President Donald Trump's election victory, that he would be leaving the Democratic Party.

"It is time to abandon the Dem Party," McKay wrote on X at the time. "I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas."

A paper donkey hanging from the ceiling inside a campaign field office.

A paper donkey, symbol of the Democratic Party, hangs from the ceiling at the Virginia Victory Coordinated Campaign Field Office in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 8, 2016. (Leigh Vogel/WireImage)

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The director ripped the Democratic Party for what he deemed a series of missteps leading up to Election Day, including how it handled former President Biden bowing out of the race to make way for former Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket.

McKay has in recent years championed progressive causes and has donated millions of dollars to fight climate change. His activism has also bled into his work. His movie "Don't Look Up," for instance, served as a critique of a lack of action when it comes to protecting the environment. The 2021 satire film centered on two scientists who tried in vain to warn the world about a planet-destroying comet.

Then-President Joe Biden and then-Vice President Kamala Harris seated in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Then-President Joe Biden and then-Vice President Kamala Harris attend President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images)

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McKay claimed in December 2024 that "America has never been more right wing and propagandized," after predicting that the film "Wicked" would eventually get canceled.

"On a pure storytelling level, 'Wicked Part 1' is right up there as one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made," McKay posted on X.

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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