Federal employees accuse USDA secretary of 'Christian proselytizing' in holiday emails to staff

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Federal employees are suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Brooke Rollins, accusing the Trump official of "Christian proselytizing" after she sent department emails on Christmas and Easter with religious messages.

The complaint, brought by the National Federation of Federal Employees and seven USDA employees, accuses Rollins of "sending increasingly proselytizing communications to the entire USDA workforce, promoting her own preferred brand of Christian beliefs and theology to the captive audience of employees that report to her," since becoming head of the government agency in February 2025.

In the complaint, the plaintiffs say Rollins sent emails to all USDA employees on national and religious holidays, most overtly on Easter, with Christian language.

The Easter message sent by Rollins reportedly said, in part, "Happy Easter – He is Risen indeed! Today we celebrate the greatest story ever told, the foundation of our faith, and the abiding hope of all mankind." A drawing of an empty tomb with the words "Christ is Risen" was in the same email, according to the complaint.

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This email was part of a broader pattern of religious messages sent on other holidays, the complaint alleges, starting with an email on July 4 that included the line, "May God continue to protect the United States of America and may His favor shine over all her land."

Rollins also sent a video message before Christmas that referred to Jesus as "our Savior," according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs, who include employees of various faith backgrounds as well as nonreligious employees, say the emails amount to "coercion, religious sermonizing and denominational preference" that leaves them feeling "excluded and unwelcome" in the workplace.

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"Notwithstanding that fear of retaliation, Plaintiffs from across the agency together bring this action to vindicate their constitutional right to be free from the government imposition of religion and to stop the Secretary from further pressuring and intimidating them — and other USDA employees who may be afraid to come forward," the complaint reads.

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The plaintiffs argue the emails constitute an ongoing practice and policy that violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause and the Administrative Procedure Act. They are asking the court to declare these "proselytizing religious communications" unlawful and stop Rollins or other USDA officials from sending similar messages.

The complaint was filed May 13 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Americans United for Separation of Church and State, Democracy Forward and Bryan Schwartz Law, P.C., are representing the union and USDA employees in the complaint, which names Rollins and the USDA as defendants.

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When reached for comment, a USDA spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "While we do not comment on pending litigation, we will keep the plaintiffs in our prayers during this process."

Secretary Rollins also responded to the lawsuit by sharing on X, "It’s just another opportunity to remind everyone: He is Risen."