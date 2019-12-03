Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race

California Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced that she is withdrawing from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do," Harris wrote in an email to supporters. "So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret -- but also with deep gratitude -- that I am suspending my campaign today."

An aide said Harris informed staff Tuesday she is suspending her campaign.

HARRIS' AIDES BELIEVE GABBARD ATTACKS ACCELERATED 2020 WOES

Harris entered the race in January as a top contender and had a breakout moment in the first debate thanks to a memorable clash with then-frontrunner Joe Biden over his record on desegregation busing.

But she's struggled to shine through in subsequent debates and has seen her poll numbers plunge in recent months.

The campaign was also hemorrhaging money, spending more than what was coming in, amid tough media coverage about the campaign's struggles. She becomes one of the biggest candidates yet to drop out of the crowded 2020 primary field, two months before the lead-off Iowa caucuses. Her exit follows the withdrawal of former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, another Democrat who entered the race to great fanfare but later struggled.

In November, Harris dramatically cut her staff in New Hampshire, the state that holds the first primary in the race for the White House, to focus on Iowa.

Fox News' Jennifer Girdon and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.