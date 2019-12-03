Greg Gutfeld unloads on Kamala Harris: 'You are a big jerk'

Greg Gutfeld unloaded on Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Tuesday, calling her a "big jerk" in response to an Axios interview where she questioned if America was ready for a "woman of color" to be elected president.

"What a jerk, because America as a population is willing to get behind everybody and everybody. They had a two-term black president. Hillary got ... the popular vote. And for her [Harris] to say the reason why I lost is because of you," Gutfeld said on "The Five". "Screw you, you are a big jerk."

HARRIS' AIDES BELIEVE GABBARD ATTACKS ACCELERATED 2020 WOES

Harris made the comments in a late October interview with "Axios on HBO" in which she called the issue of her electability the "elephant in the room."

"You know, essentially, is America ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States?" Harris said in the interview.

Gutfeld who said he had "high hopes" for Harris, took issue with her comments and blamed her for her own campaign failures that resulted in her dropping out of the race earlier Tuesday.

"I can't stand this person because [of] what she did, blaming the American public because you're a failure, because you didn't work hard enough," Gutfeld said. "That is so pathetic."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the segment, Gutfeld said Harris didn't "try hard enough" to win voters over.

"I felt that she thought any effort was beneath her," Gutfeld said.