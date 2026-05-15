Fox News Digital trounces broadcast news brands, along with CNN, MS NOW, NY Times, in key metrics during April

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Fox News Digital finished April as the No. 1 news organization in multiplatform minutes, views and total unique visitors as the brand continues to dominate the media landscape.

April saw the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner get interrupted by gunfire, forcing the Secret Service to quickly evacuate President Donald Trump, a return to the moon via NASA’s Artemis II, escalating global tensions, the ongoing war with Iran and constant news surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Along the way, Fox News Digital drove 3.6 billion multiplatform minutes, finishing ahead of runner-up The New York Times by over two billion minutes. It marked the 62nd consecutive month at No. 1 in multiplatform minutes among the competitive news set that includes CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, CNN and the Washington Post, in addition to the Times.

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When it comes to multiplatform views, Fox News Digital piled up 1.7 billion while The Times settled for 1.5 billion and CNN managed 604 million to rank third. It was the 24th consecutive month that Fox News Digital finished atop the key category.

Fox News Digital also grew a staggering 46% compared to last year among total digital multiplatform unique visitors to finish at 191 million.

The Fox News Mobile app drew 6.3 million unique viewers during the month, leading the CNN mobile app which saw just 3.7 million unique viewers.

Fox News delivered 471.9 million video views on YouTube, nearly quadrupling ABC News and NBC News while septupling CBS News’ 62.6 million views for the month, according to Emplifi.

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Fox News’ YouTube video views grew 45% compared to last year, crushing MS NOW’s 304.4 million views and CNN's 203.3 million views.

Fox News delivered 112.3 million social media interactions for the month with 50.2 million interactions on Facebook, 19.7 million interactions on Instagram and 6.5 million interactions on X. It was the 140th consecutive month that FOX News Media also topped all news brands among social media with interactions, according to Emplifi and Comscore Social.

Earlier this week, Fox News Digital was touted when Fox Corporation held its annual upfront presentation to advertisers, media buyers and journalists.

"We’re meeting audiences where they are, across platforms, across generations, wherever and however they consume news," Fox News anchor Bret Baier said.

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"Online, Fox News is [the] No. 1 publisher for time spent, averaging 143 million monthly unique visitors," he added. "So, to put it simply, more people spend time getting their news on FoxNews.com than anywhere else."

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum told advertisers that it was also a record year for the company on YouTube, as Fox News had its best year in history with 4.5 billion video views.

Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not.

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Digital data courtesy of Comscore.