Harris' 'no bad idea brainstorm' for Dems includes packing SCOTUS, eliminating Electoral College

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris went viral on Thursday after pushing what many considered several "bad ideas" in her "no bad idea brainstorm" for the Democratic Party.

During a Wednesday night livestream on the "Win with Black Women" podcast, Harris suggested that the Democratic Party get an "expanded playbook" of ideas ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"I think that we need an expanded playbook in a way that we invite all ideas, that we say... look, this is a moment where there are no bad ideas, a no bad idea brainstorm is what I'd like to call it," Harris said. "And in that no bad ideas brainstorm, we talk about what we need to do and think about doing around the Electoral College. We talk about the idea of Supreme Court reform, which includes expanding the Supreme Court. We invite a conversation about multi-member districts."

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Harris suggested that, if and when Democrats regain the Senate, the Senate Judiciary Committee should put into place rules to "penalize people for lying" for Supreme Court justices and nominees.

"That we agree that it is right to have ethics rules for Supreme Court justices. And let's put those in place. Let's talk about statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C. These are the things I think that we've got to do," Harris continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office for comment.

Harris' ideas received widespread backlash across X, with conservative commentators calling out her comments as several "bad ideas."

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"They have zero policy ideas. It's all just online staffer brain rot," Substack writer Stephen Miller commented.

Radio host Erick Erickson wrote, "If a Republican were to say these things, the press would excoriate them. But when a Democrat does it, the press treats it as legitimate because the press is on the same side. Anything that goes against Democrat desires is cheating and must be stopped."

"Could you imagine Jake Tapper’s indignant on-air finger-wagging if Republicans proposed any of this stuff as a response to losing?" RedState writer Bonchie wrote.

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"Well, maybe a few bad ideas," Utah Sen. Mike Lee joked.

Outkick writer Ian Miller wrote, "The funniest part about this is that she lost the popular vote too."

Harris' recent comments come as she potentially sets up a 2028 presidential campaign, though her fellow Democrats have been avoiding answering whether she would be a good candidate after her failed 2024 run.

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Harris herself has played coy over whether she will run again, though reports have indicated that she has been reaching out to colleagues for opinions.