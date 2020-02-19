Tucker Carlson: Politico happy to tell lies on behalf of China

Tucker Carlson continued his commentary on China's threat to the United States Wednesday, this time focusing on Washington news outlet Politico and their partnership with a Chinese media outlet.

"China is surpassing the United States in economic power and in global influence. And that didn't happen by accident. Our leadership class actively helped them do it and they got rich in return," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "Politico is a blog based outside Washington, D.C. Conventional people read it for a conventional view on politics. Politico is one of the reasons everyone on television sounds the same and is usually wrong. It's also one of the reasons sucking up to China seems normal in Washington."

TUCKER CARLSON ON CHINA AND MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

Carlson then described the news outlet's connection to the South China Morning Post.

"A few years ago, Politico entered into a so-called content partnership with the South China Morning Post -- that's an English language newspaper based in Hong Kong that is widely understood to be a mouthpiece for the communist Chinese government," Carlson said. "The South China Morning Post is owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. That's a company run by a Communist Party member. Like all Chinese companies, Ali Baba is required by the country's 2017 national intelligence law to, quote, support and assist and cooperate with China's government, spy agencies. Yes, spy agencies. That's Politico's partner."

The host then described a story in the Morning Post and compared it to the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post whose headlines fairly described it as part of the Hong Kong protests.

"Rampaging mobs staged an arson spree in Hong Kong," the Morning Post headline read, with no mention of protests.

"It was state propaganda staged on behalf of the Chinese government," Carlson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But here's the best part ... Politico ran the entire thing, ran it without comment, like it was entirely real. Presumably many of its readers in Washington thought it was real, and that, of course, was the point of allying with them from the Chinese perspective," Carlson said. "Telling lies on behalf of a hostile foreign government. You think that would be considered over the line if not illegal? But Politico was happy to do it."

Carlson promised more on Politico and its Chinese connections.