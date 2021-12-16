Kyle Rittenhouse trial: ‘Tucker Carlson Originals’ captures never before seen footage

Tucker Carlson and his documentary team, with special courtroom access, take Fox Nation subscribers behind-the-scenes of the Kenosha courthouse and sit down exclusively with Kyle Rittenhouse during and after the trial in "Tucker Carlson Originals: The Trial of Kyle."

In the December 16 episode, available now, Carlson’s camera crew captures never before seen footage from one of America’s most infamous trials and gives viewers a new extended look at Rittenhouse’s first sit-down interview with Carlson that you won’t see anywhere else.

In the extended footage, Rittenhouse addresses the "mob mentality" from the prosecutors and media, arguing that the latter may have been the reason he was charged in the first place.

"What do you think would have happened to you if there hadn’t been the amount of video that there is?" asked Carlson during a portion of the interview.

"I don’t think we’d be sitting here right now having this talk Tucker," Rittenhouse responded.

At another point in the documentary, Tucker’s camera crew travels with Rittenhouse and captures his reaction in the moments after being acquitted of all charges.

Carlson’s team also acquired interviews with many of the independent reporters who embedded with the rioters on the night Rittenhouse engaged with a violent mob, subsequently shooting 3 people and killing 2. According to Carlson, these journalists helped to dispel the mainstream media narrative that Rittenhouse was akin to a school shooter or a white supremacist, as many media outlets claimed.

Many outlets also falsely claimed Rittenhouse crossed state lines with a weapon illegally.

Even then-presidential candidate Joe Biden chimed in.

TownHall senior writer Julio Rosas and The Blaze reporter Elija Schaffer, who were both on the ground the night of the riots, were featured in the episode:

"This whole narrative that he was just out there to just start mowing people down, it just does not make sense to me because that’s not what the video shows," said Rosas.

"I knew upfront that even though the victims were White, because Rittenhouse was a white guy who had a gun at a Black Lives Matter protest, that this story was going to be spun to slander and lie about what happened," added Schaffer.

In the full episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals: The Trial of Kyle," Carlson and his team are given unfettered access to the Kenosha trial and to Rittenhouse himself, capturing the reactions and comments of him, his family and his defense team, while also providing rare footage of the courtroom and giving larger context to the media firestorm that erupted.

