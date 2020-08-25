Reporter who had gun pulled on him during Kenosha riot credits God for being alive

The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer told Fox News Tuesday he thanks God for being alive after a person he described as a Black Lives Matter “rioter” pointed a gun at Schaffer's face as he filmed rioting in Kenosha, Wis. following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“While interviewing this #BLM rioter in Kinosha [sic] he pulls out a real pistol and points it at my camera while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now,” Schaffer tweeted late Monday. “It’s been a while since I had a gun pointed at me even if it was just to make a point.”

The unidentified man seemed to pull the trigger of the apparently unloaded gun as Schaffer filmed him. “Whoa, that’s right man,” someone is heard saying in response.

The man who flashed the gun’s face is visible, as a mask is pulled down beneath his chin. The same man threatened violence against police officers in a separate video shared by Schaffer.

“This man had a firearm, there were multiple firearms amongst the protestors and rioters,” Schaffer told Fox News. “It was a very unruly situation that could have gone south, thank God it didn’t.”

Schaffer said he attempted to interview the man after he was heard threatening police officers but the reporter did not expect a firsthand demonstration.

“He actually took his gun out and pointed it at me. He accidently dry-fired the gun, so I’m crediting God,” Schaffer said. “God prevented that from being anything bigger.”

Schaffer said he was not scared while the encounter was unfolding and feels the man was acting recklessly despite the gun appearing to be “100 percent real” and not some type of toy.

“I don’t think he pointed the gun at me to try to kill me, I think he was one of the stupidest people in the world. He probably has no legal right to be carrying a gun, he doesn’t even know how to use a gun,” Schaffer said. “He probably dry-fired it because he’s dumb and doesn’t know how to use a firearm and doesn’t realize you can’t point it at people.”

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot multiple times Sunday during an encounter with Kenosha police. Officers were initially called to a domestic dispute. At one point, Blake leaned into an SUV with his three children inside and an officer fired several shots, reports said.

Blake was hit in the back and hospitalized in serious condition. The encounter was captured on cellphone video.