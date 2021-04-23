'Tucker Carlson Originals' exposes the truth about far-left Chicago prosecutor

In the premiere episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Originals," host Tucker Carlson explores the crime surge in Chicago, as it’s become "one of the most dangerous places" in the Western Hemisphere.

The first episode, "Chicago in Crisis," takes a deep dive into what happens when a far-left prosecutor allows the city’s lawlessness to unravel at an unprecedented rate.

GLENN ELLMERS TELLS TUCKER CARLSON ‘CONSERVATISM’ IS NO LONGER ENOUGH: ‘WHAT’S LEFT TO CONSERVE?’

The core of the story exposes the truth about Chicago State's Attorney Kim Foxx. During her first year as one of Chicago’s top prosecutors, she dropped charges against nearly 30% of felony defendants. The prosecutors are funded by a Geoge Soros-backed foundation called the Justice and Public Safety PAC, directed by Whitney Tymas.

In the jaw-dropping episode, the family of a murder victim called out the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for their "shocking" system. Omar Tungekar is seeking justice for his father, a 64-year old cab driver who died after an altercation with Uber driver Fangqui Lu.

The documentary series displays police surveillance footage of Lu attacking Tungekar’s father, as the ride-share driver roundhouse kicked him in the head. Police arrested the suspect in minutes, but under Chicago State Attorney Foxx, she declined to prosecute Lu and released him without charge.

Join Fox Nation today to watch "Tucker Carlson Originals."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.