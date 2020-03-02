Tucker Carlson blasts Democrats' Biden push: 'They're pushing a defective product'

Tucker Carlson mocked those pushing and supporting former Vice President Joe Biden Monday, in particular those who think he's the candidate to stop the nomination of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

"And tonight, they have found their war horse, a hero they imagine will carry them forth to victory against the wild-haired infidel from Vermont. It is this candidate whom you should know is literally now the youngest man in the Democratic race," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "This is the man they believe has the competence, the intensity, the intellect to repel the seething horde of Sanders-ites. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Joe Biden."

Carlson played a montage of clips showing Biden fumble on the campaign. The host then chastised those pushing Biden to continue running, calling it "cruel."

"Running Joe Biden for president is like making your dog wear a dress," Carlson deadpanned. "It may make for an amusing Instagram post, but it's wrong. You can see the confusion in the dog's eyes."

The host ripped former Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, among others, for endorsing Biden who he referred to as a "defective product."

"Today, both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Biden. So did former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Beto O'Rourke," Carlson said. "These are party people doing the bidding of their corporate masters. There's nothing warm or sentimental about it. They're pushing a defective product on consumers and they know it. They're selling lawn darts."

Carlson believes the threat from Sanders is about "institutional control."

"The Biden campaign isn't about ideas, much less ideals. The Democratic establishment's only concern is institutional control," Carlson said. "That's where all of their power comes from. From holding together and running things. If the Democratic coalition breaks down, they are by definition powerless."

"They have nothing. And the real threat of Bernie Sanders is the threat he poses to the party. He could split it in half and break it forever," Carlson added. "That cannot happen. Joe Biden is their last chance. That's why they're backing him."