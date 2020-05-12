Tucker warns against deifying Fauci over virus response: 'He is not the one person that should be in charge'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tucker Carlson questioned the deference shown to Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday after the public health expert warned in testimony before the Senate Health Committee that reopening the economy before certain "checkpoints" outlined in the Trump administration's coronavirus recovery plan are met could bring "serious" consequences.

FAUCI WARNS OF NEW CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKS IF STATES 'JUMP' TO REOPEN

"Dr. Fauci’s recommendation was headline news at almost every media outlet," Carlson said. "Fauci says, 'The children must stay home or countless people could die,' that’s the message.

"So I’m asking a very simple question, how does he know this exactly? Is Tony Fauci right about the science?" Carlson asked. "Do we have any particular reason to think he is right? Right now, there is an awful lot of evidence indicating that America should cautiously reopen."

Fauci warned Tuesday that prematurely lifting coronavirus restrictions closing schools and businesses and limiting travel would lead to "suffering and death" and "turn the clock back instead of going forward."

Fauci also told lawmakers that it would not be reasonable to expect a vaccine to be ready for back-to-school season this year.

RAND PAUL EXPLAINS DUST-UP WITH FAUCI AT SENATE HEARING

"No one is explaining why exactly schools must remain closed," Carlson argued. "There is a huge cost to that. An entire generation of young people not being educated, and yet as of right now very few people under 18 have been seriously hurt by the coronavirus."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., expressed a similar sentiment during Tuesday's hearing, telling Fauci that he is not the “end-all” when it comes to the pandemic.

"A lot of wrong predictions have come out of Washington on the question of the coronavirus and quite a few of them came directly from Dr. Fauci himself." — Tucker Carlson

"Senator Paul is onto something," Carlson said. "A lot of wrong predictions have come out of Washington on the question of the coronavirus and quite a few of them came directly from Dr. Fauci himself. We are not singling him out or attacking him, we’ve certainly made a lot of wrong predictions on the show. But we are not in charge of the entire country.

"This might be painful for some people," the primetime host continued. "It’s kind of like learning a religion is fake. But this religion is fake. It shouldn't be a religion in the first place, it’s supposed to be science.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: CORONAVIRUS TESTING AVAILABILITY, SPEED WILL PLAY PART IN FOOTBALL'S RETURN

"Some people think he should be dictator for the duration of this crisis," Carlson said. "That's insanity.

"Fauci, like every other human being, is flawed," Carlson concluded. "He says things that are wise, and things that are profoundly silly. He is not the one person that should be in charge. Plenty of doctors, by the way, think it’s time for most, even all of the country to cautiously reopen.

"But in the end, no appointed doctors should make the call on what our federal policy is. We elect leaders for that ... because it's a democracy."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.