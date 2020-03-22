Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published

Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Fox News

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has tested positive for coronavirus and will remain in quarantine, according to his official Twitter account.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.