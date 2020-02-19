Tucker Carlson: Bloomberg 'decided to prove democracy is fake'

Tucker Carlson once again took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, criticizing his campaign and blasting the Democratic Party for allowing him to buy his way into Wednesday's Las Vegas debate.

"Bloomberg shouldn't be on the stage at all. For a full year, the Democratic Party maintains clear rules about who qualified for their debates, candidates needed to meet a polling threshold. They also say donations from a large pool of people. And that was on purpose," Carlson said. "The point was to ensure that candidates had actual grassroots support and weren't, say, using their vast personal fortunes to buy name recognition with slick TV ads during 'Judge Judy' and rise mechanically in the polls. They didn't want that."

BLOOMBERG'S POLL NUMBERS SOAR WITH AD SPENDING SURGE

"And then Mayor Mike arrived. First he sent a $300,000 bribe to the DNC last November, just two days before entering the race. And then he sprayed cash on every living Democrat willing to work for him and there were many," Carlson said. "By the end of January, the DNC had changed its mind in all this and then it changed the rules."

Carlson asserted that Bloomberg "bought" his way into the debate and that was his plan to win the nomination and election.

"In case you're wondering where there is a connection between wealth and political power, Michael Bloomberg is here to confirm it," Carlson said. "In fact, he's decided to prove to all of us that our democracy is fake. That a man with a blank personality and not a single popular idea can become president anyway, purely on the strength of 30 second TV spots that he's paid for himself."

Carlson blasted Bloomberg's latest campaign ad, promoting his respect for women, saying, "If you have to say that, you know it isn't true," before criticizing Democrats for allowing Bloomberg to "buy" his way in.

"Whatever it takes, it's not pretty. It may degrade our system beyond saving," Carlson said. "But if it stops Bernie Sanders from winning, the Democratic establishment is all for it."