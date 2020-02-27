Tucker Carlson blasts Bernie: 'It's obvious that Sanders hates the country he seeks to lead'

What would happen if America elected Bernie Sanders president? Tucker Carlson examined that question Thursday by taking a serious look at the Democratic presidential candidate's vision for America.

"You keep hearing people on both sides saying there is no possibility, no chance in the world, that Bernie Sanders will get elected president in November. And that sounds right, basically," Carlson said Thursday. "The guy calls himself a socialist. Come on now, this is America. That's what we're telling ourselves. But are we absolutely sure that that's true?"

MATT BROOKS: BERNIE VICTORY WOULD MOVE US FROM 'MOST PRO-ISRAEL PRESIDENT' TO 'FIRST ENEMY OF ISRAEL'

"Who was the last candidate they told you on television could never, ever win?" Carlson asked. "Oh, yeah. The current president."

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host focused on Sanders' pledge to halt 99 percent of all deportations "to please the undocumented community."

"You should know that that number includes violent felons," Carlson said. "Sanders went on to say that only if an illegal alien commits a 'terrible, terrible crime,' only then Sanders 'might consider' deporting that person."

Carlson also brought up Sanders' plans to end immigration raids, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol, as well as promising "amnesty for all" 22 million illegal immigrants in the U.S.

"What is this? This is what radical open borders policy looks like," Carlson said. "Sanders is arguing that everyone on earth has the effective right to come to this country anytime and receive the benefits of citizenship."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson then summarized Sanders' feelings toward the country he is hoping to lead and the consequences of his proposals.

"He clearly doesn't care about the consequences of his plans. Why? There's really only one possible answer because he doesn't care about the United States or its future," Carlson said. "It's obvious that Sanders hates the country he seeks to lead. There's no other explanation for it."