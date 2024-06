Former President Trump vowed to "eliminate taxes on tips" for service industry workers at two separate events speaking to the community of Detroit on Saturday.

"Former President Trump is campaigning in these minority neighborhoods and these middle-class neighborhoods… It's the first time that you've seen a Republican really, truly hunker down and focus on these communities," Fox News anchor Julie Banderas said.

"I will eliminate taxes on tips for restaurant workers, and hospitality workers, and anyone else relying on tips, no more taxes on tips," the GOP front-runner said, repeating the pledge he made on his 78th birthday this past Friday in Florida.

TRUMP RESURRECTS BIDEN'S 'DEVASTATING' 1994 CRIME BILL AS HE COURTS BLACK DETROIT VOTERS: ‘SUPER PREDATORS'

"People that work in hair salons, they live off of tips… That's where they get their money, and why would you want to screw over middle America? Because that is middle America. Those are your voters," Banderas continued.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, supported Trump’s plan.

"I think the president is exactly right that it is simpler and fairer to just exempt tips from federal income tax. I'll tell you that single policy alone could very well win Donald Trump the state of Nevada," he said on " Sunday Morning Futures ."

Trump went on to encourage people to spread his promise to other voters by writing about his promise on their receipts, garnering support from other notable public figures.

CNN FINALIZES RULES FOR FIRST BIDEN VS. TRUMP DEBATE, RFK JR. COULD STILL QUALIFY

Musician Kid Rock did the same, sending Trump a photo of a Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse receipt with a $400 tip and a handwritten note reading, "A vote for Trump is a vote for no tax on tips."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., followed suit by posting a photo of her receipt with a $120 tip reading, "Vote Trump! No tax on tips!!"

Trump’s "no more taxes on tips" promise comes after President Biden’s water efficiency regulations on home appliances. The Biden Administration is facing a lawsuit which questions the legality of the Energy Department’s new water efficiency regulations for dishwashers and clothes washers.

EXPERTS PREDICT INFLATION ELECTION TROUBLE FOR BIDEN: 'TOO LATE' TO FIX

"This is the micromanaging of our lives. This is the kind of thing that we feel every day when you just can't get enough water out of the shower head or enough water in the dishwasher. Or it's like, why is this an issue," Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said. "This is Trump's strength, obviously, reversing the insanity that we've got under Biden. And his team is campaigning on more of the same."