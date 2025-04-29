Trump's first 100 days bring praise from independents and frustration among young Democrats

As President Donald Trump reaches the 100-day mark of his second term, voters across the political spectrum are offering mixed reviews, praising him for swift action on key issues while raising concerns about the pace and priorities of his administration.

"What I like most about Trump is that he’s doing what he said he was [going to] do, whether you like or dislike his policies," said Dominick, an independent voter, on "The Faulkner Focus."

"In the past, a lot of politicians said what the crowd in front of them wanted to hear and then did what they wanted to do. This president is doing exactly what he said in rapid speed."

That speed has caught the attention of voters across party lines. Republicans on the panel largely support how fast Trump is moving on campaign promises, while some Democrats expressed alarm at the rapid rollout of policies, especially on tariffs and budget cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Andrew, a college-aged Democratic voter on the same panel, voiced frustration not only with Trump but with his own party’s direction.

"I think a big failure with the Democratic Party in recent elections is almost a calling to anoint a person, with 2016 clearing the field for Hillary, a similar thing to a lesser extent for Biden. And now with the most recent election with Kamala Harris," he said.

"The last time that we had a truly open primary was, in my opinion, was in 2008. And look at what happened with Obama."

Andrew's concerns come as new polling from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics shows congressional Democrats' approval among young Americans falling sharply, from 42% in early 2017 to just 23% today. Meanwhile, Trump’s approval among 18 to 29-year-olds stands at 31%, nearly unchanged from the start of his first term.

Immigration has also been a major focus of Trump’s early actions, and a point of debate among voters.

"I think everything that he has done has excelled beyond. I mean, we don't have anyone coming through the borders anymore," argues Republican voter Maria on the panel, "I think that was big for us."

Recent Fox News polling shows Trump receiving his strongest marks on border security, with 55% of respondents approving. On immigration more broadly, the country is split: 47% approve of Trump’s approach, while 48% disapprove. Critics continue to raise concerns about student visa revocations and the human cost of mass deportations.

For Mary Josephine, another independent on the panel, Trump’s emphasis on restoring traditional family values stands out most.

"The basic family structure isn’t something that is applauded any longer," she said. "I like the fact that Trump is trying to bring that to the forefront and make people feel comfortable again, just supporting their views, whatever they are."

She criticized the previous administration for prioritizing what she described as cultural distractions over core issues like religious freedom.

"You can go to school, and it's really difficult to say, if you believe, let's say something that the Bible says, and be forthcoming with it, because you're afraid of what the person next to you is going to say," she said.

"We're putting too much emphasis in trans sports and DEI."

In his first 100 days, Trump has signed at least 142 executive orders and reversed more than 100 Biden-era policies. Many have targeted cultural and social issues, including banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports and creating a White House Faith Office to support faith-based organizations and places of worship.