Trump to sign executive order establishing White House faith office

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office on Friday.

The new office will "empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities," according to a fact sheet obtained by Fox News.

The office will be housed under the Domestic Policy Council and will consult experts in the faith community on policy changes to "better align with American values."

The office plans to coordinate with other agencies on training for religious liberty and on elevating grant opportunities for non-profit faith-based entities, community organizations and houses of worship. It will also collaborate with the Department of Justice on identifying constitutional religious liberty protections.

The order will come one day after Trump signed an order to create a task force to identify "anti-Christian bias."

The White House said this "Task Force to End the War on Christians" will comprise members of the president’s Cabinet and key government agencies, and the order seeks to "end the anti-Christian weaponization of government."

It came after nearly two dozen pro-life Christians were charged and sentenced for demonstrating outside abortion facilities during the Biden administration. Trump pardoned 23 pro-life protesters in his first week on the job.