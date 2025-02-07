Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump to sign executive order establishing White House faith office

The new office will 'empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities'

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump says at National Prayer Breakfast he'll sign executive order for DOJ 'anti-Christian bias' task force Video

Trump says at National Prayer Breakfast he'll sign executive order for DOJ 'anti-Christian bias' task force

President Donald Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., that he'll sign an executive order to have the Justice Department create a task force to "eradicate anti-Christian bias."

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office on Friday. 

The new office will "empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities," according to a fact sheet obtained by Fox News. 

The office will be housed under the Domestic Policy Council and will consult experts in the faith community on policy changes to "better align with American values." 

TRUMP ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE ORDER CREATING TASK FORCE TO 'ERADICATE ANTI-CHRISTIAN BIAS'

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office in Washington DC

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office on Friday (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The office plans to coordinate with other agencies on training for religious liberty and on elevating grant opportunities for non-profit faith-based entities, community organizations and houses of worship. It will also collaborate with the Department of Justice on identifying constitutional religious liberty protections. 

WHITE HOUSE CALLS DEMOCRAT CRITICISM OF DOGE 'UNACCEPTABLE' AND 'INCREDIBLY ALARMING'

Trump and faith leaders

Former President Donald Trump is prayed over with Pastor Paula White during the National Faith Summit at Worship With Wonders Church on Oct. 28, in Powder Springs, Ga.  (AP/Alex Brandon)

The order will come one day after Trump signed an order to create a task force to identify "anti-Christian bias."

The White House said this "Task Force to End the War on Christians" will comprise members of the president’s Cabinet and key government agencies, and the order seeks to "end the anti-Christian weaponization of government." 

Trump at Capitol prayer breakfast

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It came after nearly two dozen pro-life Christians were charged and sentenced for demonstrating outside abortion facilities during the Biden administration. Trump pardoned 23 pro-life protesters in his first week on the job. 

