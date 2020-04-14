Trump says he doesn't think Michigan Dem will vote for 'Sleepy Joe' after surviving coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump joked Tuesday that he didn't think a Michigan Democratic state representative would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November after she recently credited the president with her successful fight against the coronavirus.

"I'm not going to speak for her, but I don't see her voting for Sleepy Joe Biden. I'm not going to ask her that question but if she votes for Sleepy Joe, I'd be surprised," Trump said of Karen Whitsett, who sat next to the president during a White House meeting with coronavirus survivors.

Whitsett previously told Fox News that Trump saved her life by pushing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve so-called "off-label" use of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that the president has controversially touted in public.

"I really want to say that you have to give this an opportunity," she told "The Ingraham Angle" last week. "For me, it saved my life. I only can go by what it is that I have gone through and what my story is, and I can't speak for anyone else. So that's not what I'm trying to do here. I'm only speaking for myself."

While at the White House, Whitsett told Trump about the symptoms she experienced during her illness.

"The shortening of breath is what really got me afraid," she said, noting that she also suffers from chronic lyme disease.

"The breathing is what scared me the most," Whitsett added. "I went from zero to 100. It was from getting tested that day on March 31 to trying to do a few things around the house, to just all of a sudden my breathing became labored ... I was afraid for my life."

Whitsett added that nearby hospitals were full and she thought she was going to die without medication.

