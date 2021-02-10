Trump War Room fires back at House Dem impeachment managers who used 'fight like hell' rhetoric in the past

The Trump War Room is firing back at the House Democrat impeachment managers who were making their case against former President Donald Trump during the opening arguments of his trial.

On Wednesday, the impeachment managers spent hours attempting to convince enough senators to convict the former president that he incited the insurrection on Capitol Hill last month. Much of their argument relied on Trump's rhetoric, including when he told his supporters on the National Mall on Jan. 6 to "fight like hell."

However, the Trump War Room turned the tables on the Democrats by reviving various examples of them using the same language.

The Trump campaign account pointed to a "FLASHBACK" of Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the leading impeachment manager, who said during a 2019 interview with The Atlantic he'd "fight like hell" for the Constitution on the subject of the conservative-controlled Supreme Court and judiciary.

CNN'S TAPPER COMPARED TO 'CATTY MEAN GIRL' FOR ATTACKING NANCY MACE FOR CHALLENGING AOC'S CAPITOL RIOT STORY

A tweet made by Raskin from September 2020 urges his Twitter followers to "fight like hell" amid the Supreme Court battle following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In 2017, Raskin similarly said, "We’ve to wake up every day and fight like hell for liberal democracy, not just in Maryland, not just in the United States, but all over the world..."

During the Russia invesigation, Raskin also tweeted, "This is our Democracy--fight for it."

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., who has beenn widely praised as the breakout star of the impeachment trial, was similarly called out by the Trump campaign for a tweet from April 2018 touting the endorsement of then-Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

SWALWELL SUGGESTS TRUMP BEHIND BLOCKBUSTER AXIOS REPORT

"Humbled to have the support of such a fearless leader as we fight to take back Congress and make Colorado history!" Neguse exclaimed.

The War Room repeatedly took aim at Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., for his past ties to an alleged Chinese spy, but it also revived comments he made during a 2019 CNN interview.

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DAY 2 KICKS OFF WITH DEMOCRATS MAKING THEIR CASE

"I'll fight like hell to make sure that we see this report whether it's organizing again, whether it's using my lungs, whether it's out-maneuvering with our minds, the American people are going to see this report," Swalwell told Don Lemon about the Mueller report.

The War Room retweeted criticism at Swalwell's appointment as an impeachment manager by pointing to his dismissal of the threats Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, received amid the bitter Supreme Court confirmation battle of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"Boo hoo hoo," Swalwell reacted. "You're a senator who police will protect. A sexual assault victim can't sleep at home tonight because of threats. Where are you sleeping? She's on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush her through a hearing."

Trump's team also knocked Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who in a November 2017 exchange with another Twitter user appeared to dismiss former First Lady Michelle Obama's 2016 mantra of "When they go low, we go high."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I like that. But I like better, 'when they go low, we fight back,'" Lieu responded.

He also expressed similar rhetoric in February 2017, just weeks into Trump's presidency.