Trump 'vindicated' by Steele dossier revelations, Leo Terrell says: 'The FBI is on trial today'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed the "corrupt" FBI Thursday after an official revealed the agency had no corroboration for allegations in the anti-Trump Steele dossier used to push the Russian collusion narrative. On "America's Newsroom," Terrell argued the cover-up vindicates the former president and affirms "the justice system has no credibility."

IGOR DANCHENKO TRIAL: DURHAM HAMMERS FBI OVER LACK OF CORROBORATION OF STEELE DOSSIER USED FOR FISA WARRANT

LEO TERRELL: The FBI is on trial. The defendant is not important to the extent that our justice system has no credibility… Six years to validate the fact that the Steele dossier was a hoax… They went to a FISA court, which is classified, which means if no one knows about it, it's an ex parte proceeding. And they went there and presented false information, unknown to the public. They sent out false information to conceal their lie for six years. That one single answer that you just gave, "no," is undisputed proof that they lied. The FBI lied. And the problem is, who's responsible within the FBI? It's just shocking.

…

But for this investigation, we wouldn't know these facts. The FBI is trying to protect itself from being exposed as a believable, corrupt, weaponized agency working for one side against the other side. And I'll tell you right now, Trump was vindicated by this one-word answer that there is no supporting evidence to support the Steele dossier. The American public should know that. But for the outrageous inflation rate, this is the number one story. The FBI is on trial today.