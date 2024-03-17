Trump torches Biden, Democrats' Middle East policy: They are 'very bad' for Israel

Former President Donald Trump joined a host of Republican lawmakers in criticizing President Biden and Democrats' policy towards Israel.

As Israel continues waging a war for survival against Hamas, Trump observed Democratic leadership is "very bad" for the Jewish state.

"They're very bad for Israel. The Democrats are very bad for Israel," Trump said on "MediaBuzz" Sunday. "Israel sticks with them. I guess Israel's loyal maybe to a fault, because they stick with these guys. Biden is so bad for Israel. They should have never been attacked."

"If Biden were good to Israel, they wouldn't have been attacked."

President Biden, who initially championed himself as an unwavering supporter of Israel, seems to have changed his tune on the ongoing war.

During the State of the Union, President Biden was caught in a hot mic moment saying he and Netanyahu were going to have a "come to Jesus moment."

"What's happening is [Netanyahu] has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas, but he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken," Biden told MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart, explaining the nature of his comment.

"He's hurting Israel more than helping Israel," he continued, adding that it was "contrary to what Israel stands for."

"I think it's a big mistake and I want to see a cease-fire," Biden told Capehart.

Biden joins numerous other Democrats, especially the progressive wing of the party, in demanding a cease-fire.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Israel to elect a new prime minister to replace Benjamin Netanyahu in order to move towards a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians in the form of a two-state solution.

The majority leader said he believed that " Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel."

"He just said essentially that Bibi Netanyahu should take a walk," Trump said.

"[Israel] lost a lot of people on October 7, too. People have to remember that. I think maybe [Schumer's] forgotten it. He doesn't forget it. He looks at where do I get more votes? And I guess he's seeing the Palestinians and he's seeing the marches, and they are big. And he says, ‘I want to go that way instead of Israel,’" the former president continued.

"All of a sudden, [Schumer] dumped Israel. That's what he's doing. He dumped Israel."

President Biden seemed to sign off on Schumer's remarks, saying on Friday from the Oval Office, "Senator Schumer contacted my staff, my senior staff. I'm not going to elaborate on the speech. He made a good speech, and I think he expressed a serious concern, shared not only by him but by many Americans."

"If he were supportive of Israel, the Iran nuclear deal would have never been signed and Israel would have never been attacked," Trump declared.

