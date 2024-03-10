Biden reveals meaning of 'come to Jesus' expression from hot mic moment following the SOTU

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

After President Biden was overheard on a hot mic on the House floor, he explained his comments in an interview on MSNBC and called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The moment went viral online following Biden's State of the Union speech, with the president telling a group about a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is also known by the nickname, "Bibi."

"I told him, Bibi [Netanyahu ,]… you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ moment," Biden said, using a term that usually refers to a moment where someone has a moment of major realization.

Biden said that the expression "come to Jesus" was one that is commonly used in southern Delaware and that it meant a "serious meeting."

"I've known Bibi for 50 years and he knew what I meant by it," Biden told MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart in an interview that aired Saturday.

When pressed on what exactly Biden intended with his use of that phrase, the president said that he believed that Netanyahu needed to do more to prevent innocent casualties in the country's war with Hamas.

"What's happening is [Netanyahu] has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas, but he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken," Biden said.

"He's hurting Israel more than helping Israel," he continued, adding that it was "contrary to what Israel stands for."

"I think it's a big mistake and I want to see a cease-fire," Biden told Capehart.

It is unclear whether Biden planned the hot mic moment.

Last month, a report emerged that Biden had privately disparaged Netanyahu over their discussions and his handling of Israel's war.

Biden himself has taken criticism from within his own party for not doing enough to prevent civilian deaths in Gaza, with some even accusing him of supporting "genocide."

Biden responded to attacks over his stance on the war during his interview with Capehart, the second such interview that the president has granted to the reporter.

Capehart's first interview with Biden was in October 2022.

