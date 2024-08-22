Trump says he would be 'honored' by RFK Jr. endorsement, says Democrats 'treated him very badly'

Former President Donald Trump spoke to "Fox & Friends" on Thursday about whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might drop out of the race and endorse him.

"He is a very good person. If he endorsed me, I would be honored by it. I would be very honored by it. He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person," Trump said.

"But, overall, I thought the Democrats, he was a Democrat, I don’t know what he is right now. But he was a Democrat. They treated him very badly. I think he would have, he goes around saying he would have beaten Biden in the primary. I think there was a good chance," Trump said.

RFK Jr.'s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, recently told Fox News that they were considering dropping out and endorsing Trump. She added that "there’s only one party that has obstructed a fair election for us, and unfortunately it was the Democratic Party."

Shanahan also hinted at the pair supporting Trump during an interview on the "Impact Theory" podcast on Tuesday.

"We are taking a very serious look at making sure that the people that have corrupted our fair and free democracy do not end up in office," she said.

Trump argued that the Democratic Party made it "impossible" for RFK Jr., and again said he would have overtaken President Biden.

RFK Jr. plans to address the nation on Friday about his path forward.

ABC News reported on Thursday that RFK Jr. would not confirm his plans to drop out of the race by the end of the week, but cited sources that did indicate that was his plan.

"We are not talking about any of that," RFK Jr. told the outlet.

The former president also spoke about the border, and the news that U.S. job growth during much of the past year was significantly weaker than previously reported. The Bureau of Labor Statistics revised down its total tally of jobs created in the year through March by 818,000 as part of its preliminary annual benchmark review of payroll data.

"Look at NBC and you look at ABC, fake news, and you look at all of these people, CBS, they don’t even talk about the border, they don't talk about the drugs that are pouring into our country, they don't talk about the million people that they falsely reported had jobs, and they don’t have jobs, they don't exist, it was a total fraud," Trump said.

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report.