Presidential

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address America on Friday about the 'present historical moment and his path forward'

RFK Jr. will address the nation on Friday

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
The Democratic Party has done everything it can to prevent us from having ballot access: Nicole Shanahan Video

The Democratic Party has done everything it can to prevent us from having ballot access: Nicole Shanahan

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s running mate Nicole Shanahan addresses reports they may end their 2024 campaign and endorse former President Trump on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to address the nation about his path forward in the presidential race this Friday.

Kennedy’s press secretary, Stefanie Spear, posted the announcement about "the present historic moment and his path forward" on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, blasted Democrats on Tuesday, saying she "fully supports" a role for Kennedy in a future Trump administration. Shanahan also hinted that they could end their campaign and back former President Trump.

RFK JR.'S RUNNING MATE SAYS DEMOCRATS ‘OBSTRUCTED A FAIR ELECTION,’ ‘FULLY SUPPORTS’ WORKING WITH TRUMP 

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Freedom Fest at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. ( (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

Shortly before the announcement, Amaryllis Kennedy, Kennedy’s daughter-in-law and campaign manager, emailed campaign staff.

"For the last 19 months (22 months for the original core), this team – this family – has worked seven days a week, ten plus hours a day, in blizzards and blazing heat, sacrificing family time, personal commitments, and any hope of sleep, in service to our shared vision for this country," she wrote. "Never, in all these months, has Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sidestepped his movement to communicate his heart through back-channel leaks. Nor would he ever, especially in this most consequential moment for us all. So please, hold tight until you hear directly from him."

