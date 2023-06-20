Expand / Collapse search
Trump says DeSantis attacks are personal, calls him 'disloyal' for running against him: 'I got him elected'

Trump said DeSantis was 'dead politically' before he endorsed him in 2017

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Trump: I got Ron DeSantis elected

 Former President Donald Trump provides insight on campaigning against Gov. Ron DeSantis, his economic policies and standing up to China on 'Special Report.'

Former President Donald Trump suggested that his attacks against his Republican challenger Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are personal in the second part of his exclusive interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, saying that he finds it "very disloyal" that DeSantis joined the 2024 presidential race after he helped him get elected in Florida.

Trump, who is battling DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, was discussing the COVID response of several Republican governors when he invoked the Florida governor's nickname, "Rob DeSanctimonious" during the second part of the hour-long interview that aired Tuesday on "Special Report."

Trump wearing a MAGA hat on the golf course, Ron DeSantis during campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov, Ron DeSantis are considered top candidates vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.  (Getty Images )

"Why do you use that name?" Baier interjected.

"I got him elected," Trump replied. "And I thought it was very disloyal when he said ‘Yes, I’d run.’ I got him past two races."

"I’m a big loyalist," Trump continued. "Some people right here in this room tell me ‘sir don’t worry about loyalty, it doesn’t mean anything in politics.’ I said, to me it does. I got the guy elected."

Trump said DeSantis was "dead politically" before he endorsed him in 2017 Florida governor.

"I got the guy elected. He came to see me, let’s say weeping because he was dead. He was getting out of the race. He was looking for jobs already. Probably at law firms or wherever he is going to look. He was totally dead. He ran a horrible campaign…it was like a wipeout. The election was going to be very soon. I said you are dead. If George Washington endorsed you are not going to win," Trump told Baier.

Trump said he decided to "give it a shot" and endorsed DeSantis on Twitter. At the time, Trump called DeSantis a "brilliant young leader" who "loves our country and is a true leader."

"It was like a bomb went off," Trump recalled. "As soon as I endorsed him, he won the primary. It was over. He won by a landslide."

Trump went on to headline three rallies for DeSantis during the gubernatorial race, he said, adding that he considered it a blatant betrayal when he later heard DeSantis was considering joining the race for the 2024 GOP nomination, of which Trump is the current frontrunner.

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis shake hands

Then-President Donald Trump greets Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis as his wife, Casey DeSantis, looks on as they are introduced during a campaign rally at the Hertz Arena on October 31, 2018 in Estero, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Three years later, they asked him are you going to run against the president? He said I have no comment. I said no comment? No comment means he's going to run. I said this guy is going to run! And he was dead as a doorknob. I didn’t help him 90%. I helped him 100%. This guy was dead politically for him to then say I’m going to run against the guy that got me in office? I didn’t need that," Trump said.

Asked whether he perceives DeSantis to be the most threatening GOP challenger, Trump said plainly, "Well, he is the number two right now, Yeah." 

Trump pointed to polls that show him holding a wide lead over DeSantis before adding, "He could be replaced. The way he is going right now. He is dropping like a rock. He could be number three and number four and you won’t ever hear me talking about him again," he said.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Trump and DeSantis have been engaged in an increasingly bitter war of words as they battle for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Since declaring his candidacy for president in May, DeSantis has been stepping up his counterattacks against Trump, who’s been blasting his main GOP rival with blistering attacks on his record.

