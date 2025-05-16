Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Trump reignites feud with Taylor Swift, says pop star 'no longer hot'

Trump previously said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!' after she endorsed Kamala Harris

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
President Trump throws shade at Taylor Swift during Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration at White House Video

President Trump throws shade at Taylor Swift during Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration at White House

BAD BLOOD: President Trump throws shade at Taylor Swift during Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration at the White House.

President Donald Trump reignited his feud with Taylor Swift, declaring in a social media post that she was no longer popular because of him.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The criticism comes as the president wraps up a historic whirlwind tour to the Middle East.

Swift and the White House did not return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Taylor Swift looked to the audience in her black "Reputation Era" jumpsuit, following her announcement the Eras Tour will end in December 2024.

President Trump claimed Taylor Swift's popularity was waning because of his negative post about her last September after she endorsed his opponent in the 2024 race. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

JIMMY KIMMEL NEEDLES TRUMP OVER POST ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT BOOS, CLAIMS HE'S 'JEALOUS'

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to mock Swift this time, though he has occasionally taken shots at the superstar singer since last September after she endorsed his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

Trump recently poked fun at Swift during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl visit to the White House in April.

"I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?" Trump said at the celebration. "How did that one work out?" 

Taylor Swift at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

TAYLOR SWIFT HEARS LOUD BOOS AT SUPER BOWL LIX AFTER TRUMP GETS RAUCOUS CHEER

He first took aim at Swift after she endorsed Harris in the presidential election last September. In a Truth Social post on September 15, Trump wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

The feud continued at the Super Bowl in February after Swift was booed by the crowd after she appeared on the jumbotron.

Trump, who made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, received loud cheers from the crowd when he was shown on screen during the national anthem.

Trump salute at Super Bowl

(L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump stand for the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.   (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

TRUMP MOCKS TAYLOR SWIFT, CHIEFS AFTER SHE WAS BOOED DURING SUPER BOWL LIX

Swift also had to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, suffer a crushing 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump took the opportunity to take a dig at the singer afterward.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.