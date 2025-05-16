Trump reignites feud with Taylor Swift, says pop star 'no longer hot'

President Donald Trump reignited his feud with Taylor Swift, declaring in a social media post that she was no longer popular because of him.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The criticism comes as the president wraps up a historic whirlwind tour to the Middle East.

Swift and the White House did not return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

JIMMY KIMMEL NEEDLES TRUMP OVER POST ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT BOOS, CLAIMS HE'S 'JEALOUS'

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to mock Swift this time, though he has occasionally taken shots at the superstar singer since last September after she endorsed his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

Trump recently poked fun at Swift during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl visit to the White House in April.

"I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?" Trump said at the celebration. "How did that one work out?"

TAYLOR SWIFT HEARS LOUD BOOS AT SUPER BOWL LIX AFTER TRUMP GETS RAUCOUS CHEER

He first took aim at Swift after she endorsed Harris in the presidential election last September. In a Truth Social post on September 15, Trump wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

The feud continued at the Super Bowl in February after Swift was booed by the crowd after she appeared on the jumbotron.

Trump, who made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, received loud cheers from the crowd when he was shown on screen during the national anthem.

TRUMP MOCKS TAYLOR SWIFT, CHIEFS AFTER SHE WAS BOOED DURING SUPER BOWL LIX

Swift also had to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, suffer a crushing 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump took the opportunity to take a dig at the singer afterward.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.