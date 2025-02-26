Chiefs' Andy Reid sends Taylor Swift message after music star was booed at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes of a three-peat fizzle earlier this month when the Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled the Chiefs to win the 2025 Super Bowl.

Swift traveled to New Orleans in support of the Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. At one point, Swift was shown on the Caesars Superdome big screen at the game.

Some fans inside the building appeared to disapprove of Swift's presence and promptly directed some loud boos at the music star. During his visit to Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid complimented how Swift handled criticism.

Reid described Swift as a "good girl," saying she has used the right approach when she's faced scrutiny.

"She’s a good girl," Reid told Pro Football Talk. "She handles that whole thing the right way. That’s a tough deal. She does a great job of handling it."

Reid also lauded Kelce for his response to the increased noise.

"Kelce, I think, does a great job with handling it," the coach added.

Reid suggested that critiques of NFL players' loved ones often come with the territory.

"She’s part of the team and, like the other girlfriends and wives, they’re part of it. And that’s all part of the process."

The boos targeting Swift appeared to coincide with some of the boos Chiefs players had to contend with from a seemingly pro-Eagles crowd as they emerged from the tunnel before the Super Bowl kicked off.

Swift and Kelce have maintained a relatively low profile since the Super Bowl. On Feb. 18, the "New Heights" podcast announced there would not be a new episode that week.

"No new episode this week, but WE’LL BE BACK with offseason episodes with amazing guests soon," the podcast's official account posted to social media.

Travis and Jason Kelce routinely post new episodes of the podcast on a weekly basis.

Much of the chatter about Travis lately has been about whether he will return to the Chiefs next season. During a recent "New Heights" episode, Kelce said he was "kicking every can I can down the road" as it relates to his retirement decision. He turns 36 in October.

Reid said he urged Kelce to take some time to "get away" before making a decision about his football future.

"I told him ‘Get away. Don’t think about all that. Just relax man. Chill down, and then we got time for that," Reid said at the combine. "I know it’s out there that there is a deadline, but he and I talk all the time. So, I’ll figure it out from him."

The Super Bowl loss also brought Kelce's 12th NFL season to a disappointing end. He finished the regular season with 823 receiving yards, the second consecutive year the star tight end did not reach the 1,000-yard mark.

Last month, during an appearance on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Kelce admitted his thoughts on retirement tend to fluctuate, but he plans to "reevaluate" during the offseason.

The NFL veteran also said Swift continues to offer her full support for his playing career.

"She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Kelce told Smith. "I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach suggested Kelce is leaning toward playing in 2025.

"How we left at the end of the season is that he was fired up. He has one more year under contract," Veach said.

"Still think he has that fire and desire to play and, as far as I’m concerned, there is no deadline. I think we left (it) as he’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back and get him going."

