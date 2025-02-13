Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Kimmel needles Trump over post about Taylor Swift boos, claims he's 'jealous'

Swift was booed when she was shown on the video board

Trump cheered, Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl! | Will Cain Show Video

Trump cheered, Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl! | Will Cain Show

Will Cain is joined by OutKick's Bobby Burack and The Crew to breakdown everything about last night's big game, from the Eagles demolition of the Chiefs and Taylor Swift getting booed to re-envisioning the halftime show.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel went after President Donald Trump on Monday night during his monologue after the commander-in-chief remarked on Taylor Swift getting booed at Super Bowl LIX.

Swift was booed resoundingly when she was shown on the video board at the Caesars Superdome as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs for the title. The stadium was packed with Eagles fans, and Swift was rooting for the Chiefs as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, suited up for them in hopes of making NFL history.

Trump salute at Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump stand for the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.   (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

It didn’t go the Chiefs’ way on Sunday. Trump rehashed his night in New Orleans in a post on Truth Social, saying "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving."

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host and noted Trump critic swiped back at the president.

"She didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game. And it was Eagles fans who were booing her. But you’re right, it’s all about you," Kimmel said. "Trump’s jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does."

Taylor Swift cheers

Recording artist Taylor Swift in attendance in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.  (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Swift endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election in a post to her 282 million followers on Instagram, but it didn’t appear to matter so much.

Trump won the election and won the popular vote over Harris.

Trump and Kimmel in a split photo

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at President Donald Trump on Feb. 10, 2025. (AP/IMAGN)

The president left the game early but clearly with more important things on his plate. Swift watched as the Chiefs were blown out 40-22 in one of the worst defeats Kansas City has suffered in years. 

