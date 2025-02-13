Jimmy Kimmel needles Trump over post about Taylor Swift boos, claims he's 'jealous'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel went after President Donald Trump on Monday night during his monologue after the commander-in-chief remarked on Taylor Swift getting booed at Super Bowl LIX.

Swift was booed resoundingly when she was shown on the video board at the Caesars Superdome as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs for the title. The stadium was packed with Eagles fans, and Swift was rooting for the Chiefs as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, suited up for them in hopes of making NFL history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It didn’t go the Chiefs’ way on Sunday. Trump rehashed his night in New Orleans in a post on Truth Social, saying "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving."

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host and noted Trump critic swiped back at the president.

"She didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game. And it was Eagles fans who were booing her. But you’re right, it’s all about you," Kimmel said. "Trump’s jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does."

TRUMP NEEDING TO SIGN ORDER TO KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS IS 'ABSOLUTE INSANITY,' NFL LEGEND SAYS

Swift endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election in a post to her 282 million followers on Instagram, but it didn’t appear to matter so much.

Trump won the election and won the popular vote over Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president left the game early but clearly with more important things on his plate. Swift watched as the Chiefs were blown out 40-22 in one of the worst defeats Kansas City has suffered in years.