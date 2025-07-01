Trump, Noem vow to prosecute CNN for reporting on ICE app, Iran strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said they are looking at prosecuting CNN for their reporting on an app that allows users to track ICE agents.

"Yeah, we’re working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them for that," Noem said Tuesday during a visit to "Alligator Alcatraz," a migrant detention facility just opened in the Everglades.

"Because what they’re doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement activities, operations, and we’re going to actually go after them and prosecute with the partnership of Pam [Bondi] if we can, because what they are doing we believe is illegal," Noem added.

Trump chimed in, but more to air his frustration over recent CNN reporting , where he called both CNN and The New York Times "fake news" for their stories about the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"And they may very well be prosecuted also for having given false reports on the attack in Iran," Trump said. "They were given totally false reports. It was totally obliterated. And our people have to be celebrated, not come home and say, ‘What do you mean we didn’t hit the target?’ We hit the target quickly. You know, the pilots came home, they said we hit the target quickly. So they may very well be prosecuted for that. What they did there, we think, is totally illegal."

On Monday, CNN’s Clare Duffy published a story on the app, entitled, "‘I wanted to do something to fight back’: This iPhone app alerts users to nearby ICE sightings."

The story features tech worker Joshua Aaron and says that the app, called ICEBlock, "is designed for a very different purpose: to let users alert people nearby to sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their area."

Border Czar Tom Homan criticized the app Monday that is reportedly being used to track ICE agents during an interview on "The Will Cain Show."

"They've crossed the line here, this is out of control," Homan said. "I know it's just simply disgusting, and any network that covers that is disgusting… So I'm hoping DOJ steps in here and see if they cross that line of impeding federal law enforcement officers."

He added that the app is contributing to a hostile attitude toward law enforcement.

"Assault against ICE is up over 500%," Homan said. "Now you've got an app that's going to tell where ICE operations are going to. It's only a matter of time before ICE agents are ambushed by some nut, like what happened in L.A., throwing them out a cocktail, throwing bricks at these officers. This is just disgusting at every level."

"This is an app that is publicly available to any iPhone user who wants to download it," CNN told Fox News Digital. "There is nothing illegal about reporting the existence of this or any other app, nor does such reporting constitute promotion or other endorsement of the app by CNN."



