Arizona highway could honor Charlie Kirk after assassination rocks conservative movement

Arizona may soon dedicate a highway to slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who lived and worked in the state.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen is introducing legislation in the next session, starting in January, that would rename State Route 202 as the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202."

"Wednesday, September 10, 2025, will forever be noted in history as a dark day where evil in its truest form was on full display," Petersen said in a statement.

"Charlie Kirk was assassinated in cold blood by a cowardly terrorist and was targeted for his influence. But we must press forward. While Charlie Kirk cannot be replaced, this effort can make sure his legacy lives on," he added.

Memorial highways are not a new concept in the Grand Canyon State, as the Loop 303 in western Maricopa County is named the Bob Stump Memorial Parkway, after the late congressman. The Loop 202 covers significant portions of the Phoenix area’s East Valley, including Chandler, Tempe and Mesa.

A section of the loop is named after late Democratic Rep. Ed Pastor, KJZZ reported in 2019.

"We all have a role to play in carrying on Charlie's legacy," Petersen added. "Through God's grace, by renaming this highway we can ensure that his name, his mission, and his witness to the gospel will endure for generations to come."

Arizona has become a flashpoint following Charlie Kirk’s assassination last Wednesday at Utah Valley University, as the celebration of life service is slated for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event, which will feature speakers such as his wife, Erika Kirk, as well as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"The 202 is my home freeway that surrounds the entire east valley. Where I grew up, and where Turning Point had both of its first offices. So many of our activists that helped grow [TPUSA] call the east valley home. Thank you [Warren Petersen]," Tyler Bowyer, who leads Turning Point Action, posted to X.