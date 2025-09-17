Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Arizona highway could honor Charlie Kirk after assassination rocks conservative movement

Senate leader pushes to rename Route 202 for TPUSA founder

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
close
Charlie Kirk's pastor gives an update on the family Video

Charlie Kirk's pastor gives an update on the family

Charlie Kirk's longtime pastor Rob McCoy speaks on the faith of the Turning Point USA founder and gives and update on Kirk's family on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona may soon dedicate a highway to slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who lived and worked in the state.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen is introducing legislation in the next session, starting in January, that would rename State Route 202 as the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202."

"Wednesday, September 10, 2025, will forever be noted in history as a dark day where evil in its truest form was on full display," Petersen said in a statement.

RED HATS AND CHANTS OF 'USA' MARK VIGIL HONORING SLAIN CONSERVATIVE LEADER CHARLIE KIRK: 'ACT'

Charlie Kirk vigil, including photo of TPUSA founder

Candles and flowers are seen near a portrait of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial during a candlelight vigil at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, Sept. 12, 2025.  (Melissa Majchrzak/AFP via Getty Images)

"Charlie Kirk was assassinated in cold blood by a cowardly terrorist and was targeted for his influence. But we must press forward. While Charlie Kirk cannot be replaced, this effort can make sure his legacy lives on," he added.

Memorial highways are not a new concept in the Grand Canyon State, as the Loop 303 in western Maricopa County is named the Bob Stump Memorial Parkway, after the late congressman. The Loop 202 covers significant portions of the Phoenix area’s East Valley, including Chandler, Tempe and Mesa.

A section of the loop is named after late Democratic Rep. Ed Pastor, KJZZ reported in 2019. 

FROM GRIEF TO GROWTH: TURNING POINT USA BECOMES A RALLYING FORCE FOR GEN Z IN BATTLEGROUND ARIZONA

Charlie Kirk vigil at Arizona State University

A vigil was held for Charlie Kirk at Arizona State University on Sept. 15, 2025.  (Getty Images)

"We all have a role to play in carrying on Charlie's legacy," Petersen added. "Through God's grace, by renaming this highway we can ensure that his name, his mission, and his witness to the gospel will endure for generations to come."

Arizona has become a flashpoint following Charlie Kirk’s assassination last Wednesday at Utah Valley University, as the celebration of life service is slated for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. 

TURNING POINT USA ANNOUNCES MASSIVE PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR CHARLIE KIRK AT ARIZONA FOOTBALL STADIUM

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen speaks during a rally for vice presidential nominee JD Vance at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen speaks during a rally for vice presidential nominee JD Vance at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024. (Imagn)

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event, which will feature speakers such as his wife, Erika Kirk, as well as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The 202 is my home freeway that surrounds the entire east valley. Where I grew up, and where Turning Point had both of its first offices. So many of our activists that helped grow [TPUSA] call the east valley home. Thank you [Warren Petersen]," Tyler Bowyer, who leads Turning Point Action, posted to X.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue