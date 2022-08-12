Trump lawyer: They just needed drama, so they raided Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Alina Habba revealed Trump's reaction to the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime," and it might not be the one Democrats anticipated.

ALINA HABBA: [Trump's reaction to the raid was] nothing. He's like, "Oh, it's a Monday, Alina. It's a Monday in Trump world." Honestly, nothing. He was confused as to why they were there. He had just seen them in June. They had said, "Everything's fine, but could you put another lock on it? We'll be good." You know what? In my opinion, the Jan. 6 ratings — the show of Jan. 6 — hasn't been going so well.

They needed a little drama, so they throw this out there. They go to the judge that had recused himself in my Hillary case a month ago. I would like to know why he recused himself in that case, but then he was able to sign this warrant. I want to know that.

