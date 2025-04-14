Trump lashes out at CBS, '60 Minutes,' says they should pay a 'big price'

President Donald Trump lashed out at CBS News and "60 Minutes" on Sunday, and said the network should pay a "big price" after calling out two segments on the show.

"I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting. They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them. They are not a ‘News Show,’ but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News,’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing," Trump wrote on social media after criticizing a "60 Minutes" segment.

"60 Minutes" did a segment with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, as well as one on Trump wanting to acquire Greenland.

"They should lose their license! Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior. CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this," Trump continued in his post.

The president called out CBS and "60 Minutes" in another post on Sunday for their editing of an interview the program did with former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election. Trump is seeking $20 billion in a lawsuit against CBS, alleging election interference over its handling of the interview.

"Now tonight, with two separate but highly inaccurate stories about ‘TRUMP,’ they’re at it again. The people at CBS Fake News just don’t get it!" the president said in a separate Truth Social post.

The president has accused CBS of aiding his 2024 Democratic opponent through deceptive editing one month before he and Harris faced off in the presidential election. The saga began when Harris was widely mocked for a "word salad" answer she gave to "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker during a preview of the interview on "Face the Nation," and CBS then aired a different answer to the same question during a primetime special.

CBS News did not immediately return a request for comment.

During the "60 Minutes" interview with Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president said Russia’s narrative around its war with Ukraine was "prevailing" in the U.S. and the Trump administration.

Zelenskyy told correspondent Scott Pelley his thoughts after reflecting on the explosive Oval Office meeting between him, Trump and Vice President JD Vance in February. Pelley noted Zelenskyy struggled to make his points to Trump prior to that meeting, particularly after Trump accused Zelenskyy of being a "dictator."

"I believe, sadly, Russian narratives are prevailing in the U.S.," Zelenskyy said. "How is it possible to witness our losses and our suffering, to understand what the Russians are doing, and to still believe that they are not the aggressors, that they did not start this war? This speaks to the enormous influence of Russia’s information policy on America, on U.S. politics and U.S. politicians."

