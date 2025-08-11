Trump jokes he won't build a 'big, beautiful' press room because he doesn't want reporters 'comfortable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump brushed off a question about building a "big, beautiful briefing room" during a crowded White House press event Monday, joking that he had no interest in making life more comfortable for the media.

The quip came after Trump recently announced that he and private donors will fund the estimated $200 million cost of a new ballroom at the White House.

The exchange took place during a packed White House briefing where Trump addressed multiple issues, including his mobilization of approximately 800 National Guard troops to help the Metropolitan Police Department to tackle crime in the nation’s capital.

The room, filled wall-to-wall with reporters, prompted one journalist to note, "This is the most people we’ve ever seen in this briefing room."

Trump agreed and turned to his "superstar," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, asking, "Is this the largest crowd that you’ve ever seen?"

"This is definitely the most packed briefing, and I think all of you would agree," the White House spokeswoman answered. "I think that’s why we need to build a ballroom."

Brian Glenn, correspondent for Real America’s Voice, piggybacked on her comment, asking Trump, "You’re building a big, beautiful ballroom. Could we build a big, beautiful briefing room? Updated with technology, more seats!"

"No, I don’t want to do that. I don’t want you to be comfortable," Trump joked, sparking laughter in the crowd of reporters. "No, I don’t want to make life comfortable."

The ballroom project is intended to provide a dedicated space for hosting official events, state dinners and large ceremonial gatherings.

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said last month, adding the new ballroom will be "a much-needed and exquisite addition."

The planned 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.