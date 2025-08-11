Trump jabs media during DC crime press conference: You're liberal but don't want to be mugged and killed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump challenged the liberal media during a press conference Monday when he announced that he would be taking control of the police in Washington, D.C., and deploying the National Guard.

"I understand a lot of you tend to be on the liberal side, but you don’t want to get — you don’t want to get mugged and raped and shot and killed," Trump said . "And you all know people and friends of yours that that happened. And so you can be anything you want, but you want to have safety in the streets. You want to be able to leave your apartment or your house where you live and feel safe and go into a store to buy a newspaper or buy something. And you don’t have that now."

Trump claimed that "the murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogota, Colombia, Mexico City, some of the places that you hear about as being the worst places on earth. Much higher. This is much higher."

The 47th president announced that he would be taking control of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, and deploying 800 National Guard troops to the nation's capital.

"The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of car jackings has more than tripled," Trump said. "Murders in 2023 reached the highest rate probably ever. They say 25 years, but they don’t know what that means because it just goes back 25 years. Can’t be worse."

"Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people. And we’re not going to let it happen anymore. We’re not going to take it," he continued.

The press conference came following the beating of former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee Edward Coristine on Aug. 3, by two teenagers who now face charges of unarmed carjacking from Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

On June 30, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, who was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., was shot in a drive-by shooting which he was not the target of.

He died at a hospital on July 1.