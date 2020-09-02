Trump joked Sarah Sanders should 'take one for the team' after Kim Jong-Un wink, her book says

President Trump reacted with a joke after finding out North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had winked at Trump's then-press secretary, Sarah Sanders, she writes in her forthcoming memoir, according to reports.

Trump told Sanders she should go to North Korea and “take one for the team,” Sanders claims in “Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House,” according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book.

Kim had winked at Sanders during a nuclear summit in Singapore, the report said.

“Kim Jong Un hit on you! He did! He f---ing hit on you!” the president laughed after Sanders relayed the 2018 incident to him and then-Chief of Staff John Kellly later in the limousine as they drove to the airport, she writes.

Sanders says she was taking notes during the summit and looked up to find Kim staring at her. She says they made eye contact and he nodded and appeared to wink at her.

“All I could think was, ‘What just happened? Surely Kim Jong Un did not just mark me!?’” she writes. She avoided looking at Kim for the rest of the meeting, The Guardian reported.

“Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!” Trump joked as he and Kelly burst into laughter, she writes.

Sanders claims she told the president she hadn’t interpreted the incident in the same way.

“Sir, please stop,” she recalls telling Trump, according to The Guardian.

The Singapore summit was the first of three meetings between Trump and Kim before denuclearization talks stalled.

In “Speaking for Myself” Sanders focuses on her time in the White House but also writes about being a working mother and her aims of potentially running for the governorship of Arkansas.

“The hardest part of my job was realizing that my kids might not be safe anymore,” she writes, adding that she stopped sending her kids to birthday parties, according to The New York Times.

Sanders also opens up about suffering from postpartum depression and the pain she felt after comedian Michelle Wolf mocked her during the 2018 White House Correspondents Association dinner.

The book is scheduled to come out next Tuesday.