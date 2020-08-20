Sarah Sanders: DNC speakers don't want to talk about Joe Biden, they only want to attack Trump

The Democrats have little to say about 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden because there are “not many good things to say,” according to Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders.

“The Democrats have made this again about doing nothing but attacking the president. They are so out of step with most Americans,” Sanders told "Fox & Friends."

Sanders said that Democrats want “bigger government, higher taxes, liberal judges and a total takeover of Americans' lives.”

“They have moved so far to the left. They may be talking to American people but I don’t think their message is resonating because they are not talking about what they would do over the next four years.”

Sanders reacted to a graphic showing how little time the speakers on Wednesday spent talking about Biden, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton devoting just 31 seconds of her six-and-a-half-minute speech to the party's nominee.

"There is not enough good things to say," said Sanders, adding that the convention is about attacking the president.

Former DNC interim chairwoman Donna Brazile pushed back, calling the argument "hogwash" and touting how the Obama-Biden administration pulled the country out of recession. She said the election is a "referendum" on Trump and whether Americans are satisfied with his leadership.

A day before Biden is set to officially accept the Democratic nomination for president of the United States, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and other party heavy hitters repeatedly emphasized a message on race and identity on the penultimate night of the convention.

Making history as the first Black woman on a major party national ticket, Harris sought to show she’s more than the designated attacker of Biden’s campaign.

During her speech, Harris showed flashes of the toughness she displayed as a former prosecutor and aggressive questioner on Capitol Hill. But her angle Wednesday seemed aimed more at broadly complementing arguments Biden was making well before Harris joined the ticket.

She excoriated President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic but noted that the virus has only exacerbated deeply rooted problems in America.

“While this virus touches us all, let’s be honest, it is not an equal opportunity offender. Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately,” she said. “This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism.”

Sanders said Democrats are not being “truthful” about talking to Americans about the issues.

“If they are, they would say they want to take over your life, they want to run everything. That’s not what democracy is about. Democracy is about allowing Americans to have the freedom to live in the greatest nation on the planet.”

