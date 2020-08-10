Joe Concha slams WaPo reporter's tweet on Trump, Obama executive orders: 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

The public does not trust the mainstream media because of journalists pushing their opinions over facts, The Hill's media reporter Joe Concha told "Fox & Friends" Monday.

Concha cited a "disturbing" poll released last week, a study from Gallup and the Knight Foundation, showing 86 percent of Americans believe media outlets lean one way or another politically and a majority of Americans, 56 percent, say their go-to news source has some form of "bias."

As one example of media bias, Washington Post reporter Colby Itkowitz tweeted about President Trump's Friday executive order asking the question, "can you imagine if Obama had broken up a congressional stalemate over funding by simply signing an executive order and saying it was so?"

Concha pointed out that former President Barack Obama passed 276 executive orders, including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2012, amid congressional debate on immigration, in which Obama said, "I've got a pen and I've got a phone, and I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions ... that move the ball forward." To date, Trump has signed a total of 180.

"To have a reporter at one of the top newspapers in the world either have, I don't know, willingly deceitful type of tweet that she put out there ... or have patent poor memory loss like this is only something brought on by TDS, which is Trump Derangement Syndrome," Concha told host Steve Doocy. "If you suffer from TDS for more than four hours, see your psychiatrist."

And after the New York Times put out an exclusive report that Trump wanted to have his head put on Mount Rushmore, which he responded to in a tweet, calling it "Fake News" but adding it sounds like a good idea.

Concha says he'd love to meet the "anonymous source ... that always seems to feed negative things about the president to the press," adding he believes the president could have said that and was probably joking as he "loves to troll the press."

"It's hard to tell ... in somebody's report, which part is the fact and which part is the reporter's opinion," Doocy noted.

"This is dangerous times in terms of people just not knowing where to get the truth anymore, Steve," Concha said.

"Opinion is the sizzle that gets you viral and I think more and more reporters, journalists, like to share their feelings like a dear diary sort of entry because they know if it's provocative enough, then that brings attention to them," he concluded. "The celebrity aspect, the opinion aspect has taken over this business over facts."