Ari Fleischer: Trump considering Iran meeting is 'unsettling' and premature

President Trump's openness to meeting with Iranian leadership in the future is an unsettling development, according to Ari Fleischer.

Potentially sitting down with Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, is not advisable at this point, the former White House press secretary asserted Monday on "Your World."

"I don't trust Iran," he said.

"I do trust the Trump administration. Nobody has brought Iran to its knees the way the Trump administration has. But, still, I find it unsettling for the president of the United States to meet with the president of Iran. The president of Iran doesn't earn that yet."

TRUMP WILLING TO WORK WITH IRAN ON NUCLEAR DEAL: 'I HAVE VERY GOOD FEELINGS ABOUT IT

During a press conference while at the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France, Trump told reporters he would consider meeting with the Tehran government "if the circumstances were correct."

"I have good feelings about Iran. I have good feelings that it'll work," he said.

On "Your World," host Charles Payne said to Fleischer that the president has in the past met with oppositional leaders like North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Fleischer said that speaks to Trump's business background.

"The president is highly transactional," the former aide to ex-President George W. Bush said.

Regarding Iran, Fleischer claimed Trump has dealt with the Middle East nation skillfully.

"President Trump really has lowered the boom on Iran," he said.

"He has sent them the message that they can choose between their economy and their people, and terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.

"The previous administration's approach was to give them money and hope they would behave if we removed sanctions. This president increased sanctions. ... My fear is Iran would lie and say whatever they need to say to President Trump if they think we'd get them something."