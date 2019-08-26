Fox News' Dagen McDowell blasts comedian Bill Maher for incendiary comments on billionaire David Koch's death

Fox News’ Dagen McDowell wasn't laughing after Bill Maher took aim at billionaire David Koch, who died on Friday at 79 years old.

“I wish people would go and just read about this man’s life -- about David Koch’s life… of the literally hundreds of millions of dollars that he has given to a variety of different hospitals,” McDowell said on “Outnumbered.”

During his monologue on HBO’s "Real Time" on Friday night, Maher said Koch and his brother, Charles, “has done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers for decades.”

Maher proceeded to attack the deceased billionaire, saying: “F--- him, the Amazon is burning up. I’m glad he’s dead, and I hope the end was painful."

BILL MAHER REJOICES IN DAVID KOCH'S PASSING: 'F--- HIM ... I'M GLAD HE'S DEAD AND I HOPE THE END WAS PAINFUL'

After briefly acknowledging the "harsh words" he had for Koch and predicting that it would draw condemnation, Maher doubled down on his disdain for the two brothers.

After watching clips of Maher’s monologue, McDowell said, “Now you have this clown with an HBO show trying to make jokes about it.

“I think HBO though needs to start selling souls in the parking lot at a kiosk for all the audience members clapping and cheering that appalling monologue."

McDowell commended 2020 hopeful Bernie Sanders for asking supporters not to cheer Koch’s passing. During a presidential campaign speech by the independent Vermont senator, an attendee at his rallies called out Koch, who has had a history in funding right-wing causes with his wealth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many celebrities tweeted Friday to celebrate Koch's death. They included Bette Midler, who lobbed an attack against Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James for honoring Koch.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report