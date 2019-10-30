Democrats' impeachment vote like 'trying to put paint on rotten wood,' Sen. John Kennedy says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned impeachment resolution vote is not a serious attempt to offer President Trump due process, according to Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Neil Cavuto Wednesday on "Your World" it is impossible to believe the impeachment inquiry has been fair.

"I think they're just playing games, Neil," he said. "The new resolution -- well, I'm not sure what to make of it, except that I liken it to trying to put paint on rotten wood. No fair-minded person ... believes that from the very beginning these impeachment proceedings have been anything but rigged."

Kennedy claimed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is not a fair arbiter, saying he and the Democrats leading the inquiry appear to have predetermined that Trump is guilty of impeachable offenses.

"Their judiciary philosophy is clearly guilty," he said.

"There's no rule of law -- there's no due process."

He said Trump is as entitled to due process and equal justice under the law as any other American and politics should not play a part in a serious proceeding like impeachment.

Kennedy added he believes Schiff is in the "pocket" of Pelosi, D-Calif.

Later in the interview, Cavuto asked whether there is anything notable about the apparent timeline of the inquiry going into the winter and beyond.

Kennedy said it is important to note how many senators will have to be present for a potential Senate impeachment trial at the same time they should be pounding the pavement ahead of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Several senators, including Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., would have to prioritize their schedules come January, he noted.

When asked by Cavuto whether such a situation could be intended to help former Vice President Joe Biden, Kennedy replied, "Amen, brother."

"I'm not accusing anybody of anything," he added. "I'm just saying it's been my experience up here [on Capitol Hill] there are very few coincidences," he said.