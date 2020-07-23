Kayleigh McEnany on Trump's well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell: The president wants 'justice'

President Trump wants convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to be brought to "justice," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom," McEnany addressed recent comments from the president on Maxwell that "raised eyebrows" on both sides of the aisle.

During a Tuesday coronavirus task force briefing, the president said he wishes Maxwell "well."

"I just wish her well, frankly,” he told reporters. “I've met her numerous times over the years... I just wish her well, whatever it is."

Maxwell, a 58-year-old British socialite, was arrested earlier this month on charges of transporting children for illegal sex acts and lying during investigations into Epstein. She was accused of encouraging young girls to become close to Epstein, having him pay for their outings, and asking about their family lives. Maxwell has denied the charges.

President Trump added that he had not followed Maxwell's case closely.

"Well, what the president was noting is that the last person who was charged in this case ended up dead in a jail cell," McEnany explained. "And, the president wants justice to be served for the victims in this case and he prefers this to play out in a courtroom."

"Have you talked to him about that?" asked host Bret Baier.

"I have spoken to him about that," McEnany replied.

"Because a lot of people were saying ... it just seemed – strange answer, but..." Baier said.

"And, let me note one more thing, Bret," McEnany interjected. "You know, this president is the president that banned Jeffrey Epstein from coming to Mar-a-Lago. This president was always on top of this, ahead of this, noting this – banning this man from his property long before this case was even being played out in a court of law."

"[Maxwell] is despicable and he needs to say that," Tennessee Republican Congressman Tim Burchett, tweeted Wednesday following the president's comments.

“This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, @realDonaldTrump,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, wrote the same day. “She needs to be severely punished ... and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved.”

The president has been photographed alongside Epstein and Maxwell on multiple occasions over the last decade. He also once called Epstein a “terrific guy."

However, in July of 2019 – just says before Epstein's death – Trump claimed he had a "falling out" with Epstein while speaking to a gaggle of reporters in the Oval Office.

Last week, a New York judge in Maxwell's case ruled she posed too great a flight risk to be allowed to leave. Maxwell will be behind bars in a Brooklyn, N.Y., detention center until her trial, tentatively scheduled for July 2021.

She is facing up to 35 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips, Bryan Llenas, Barnini Chakraborti, and Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.