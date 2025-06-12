Expand / Collapse search
Trump Force One crew reveals what it's like to operate the president's iconic Boeing 757

Captain and flight attendant reveal what it takes to operate one of the world's most recognizable aircraft

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Trump Force One crew offers inside look at president's private plane

Fox Nation's 'Art of the Surge,' which offers unprecedented access into the 2024 Trump presidential campaign, gives an inside look into Trump Force One, the president's private Boeing 757 plane.

The second season of Fox Nation's "Art of the Surge" gives viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Trump Force One, the signature Boeing 757-200 that carried the now-47th president from point A to point B during his high-stakes 2024 campaign.

From the gleaming gold "TRUMP" lettering and dual engines to the American flag on its tail fin, the aircraft's exterior makes a bold statement. Its fuselage – white on bottom, navy on top, with the two colors divided by a red stripe — completes its unmistakably patriotic design. 

Episode four of the "Art of the Surge's" new season drops in on the aircraft's crew, who share with viewers what it's like to operate one of the most easily recognizable planes in the world.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF TRUMP'S 'ICONIC' MCDONALD'S VISIT BEFORE ELECTION VICTORY

President Trump's private plane, Trump Force One

Trump Force One leaves LaGuardia Airport on April 04, 2023. (James Devaney/GC Images)

"We do flybys with it. The crowd loves it," Captain Hank Foley, who pilots the plane, said while seated in the cockpit. "It's probably the only 757 in the entire world that does flybys." 

A flyby – a deliberately low altitude pass over a crowd – is more common among military or high-performance aircraft. 

But on Foley's first day on the job, Trump requested one.

"It went great. I came out, he gave me the thumbs up," Foley recalled. 

"He goes, 'You're on the news, Captain.'"

TRUMP ACCEPTS JET FROM QATAR, WILL REFIT TO SERVE AS AIR FORCE ONE, DOD SAYS

Trump seated on Trump Force One with allies

Walt Nauta, aid to Trump, left, and Chris LaCivita, center, listen as Trump speaks with reporters and staff on his airplane, known as Trump Force One, as he is flown to Iowa on Monday, March 13, 2023, in West Palm Beach, FL (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Foley said that the plane typically cruises at an altitude of around 41,000 feet, flying at about 500 miles per hour. With a tailwind, that number jumps between 600 and 700.

Also featured in the episode is flight attendant Deborah Spillari, who does her best to make sure everything onboard remains in working order. 

From getting meals together for guests to changing the TV channel to suit Trump's tastes, she keeps the experience seamless.

"[Everything] does have to be perfect. No other way," she said while wiping down a portion of the interior and then showing off a guest room. 

Trump's 'iconic' McDonald's trip revisited in Fox Nation's 'Art of the Surge' Video

"[This is where people have] meetings," Spillari shared. "It's where people come and make private phone calls."

The episode follows the plane on a trip to Greenland, a nation seen as a strategic investment on Trump's radar. 

The Fox Nation series — which was renewed for a second season — documents the president's fight to return to the White House, complete with his iconic McDonald's campaign stop, his Madison Square Garden rally, podcast stop-ins and his trips to other high-profile events that garnered media attention.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.