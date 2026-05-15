Trump family fires back at 'lawfare,' warns the world their political future is wide open

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After surviving multiple assassination attempts and years of what they describe as legal "lawfare," the Trump family says they are prepared for whatever comes next in the political arena.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on the "Hanging Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, Eric and Lara Trump refused to rule out future runs for office. The interview took place as they traveled with President Donald Trump to China for a summit with President Xi Jinping.

"I would never rule anything out," Eric Trump told Hannity when asked about a potential bid for the presidency. "I can tell you we've seen the best of it, and we've seen the worst of it."

"I've seen six months of courtrooms where people are trying to destroy you and your entire family. If you go into this game, you better be ready for it. You better have your family ready for it because they're coming, and they're coming in ways you can't even imagine," he added.

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Lara Trump, who served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee through the 2024 election before becoming a Fox News host, had a similar outlook as her husband. She argued that attacks from the "deep state" have made the family more resilient.

"I will echo Eric's answer," Lara Trump said. "If you continue to rub your hands, you get a callus. You continue to beat somebody enough, you develop a thick skin, and we have all developed such thick skin that I almost don't think there's anything they could throw in any of our way."

When pressed by Hannity on whether she might personally consider a bid to become the first female president, Lara kept the door wide open for the entire family.

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"I wouldn't rule it out for anyone in the family," she said. "Despite knowing absolutely nothing about politics when this whole thing started, we got a quick lesson."

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The family also recalled the emotional moment they had to tell their children about the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Lara described explaining the event to their then-four and six-year-old children as "one of the hardest things" she’s ever had to do.

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"Maybe one of the hardest things I've ever had to do was talk to our kids to let them know that something had happened to grandpa because [they] were, what, four and six at the time," she said.

"It's hard for them to rationalize why would someone want to do that, and so our daughter was particularly concerned about the bandage on his ear. We didn't even discuss what was going to happen and how it was [going to] go. As soon as she saw him, man, she wanted to climb in his lap and just be with him."