Media

Trump reveals crucial, split-second moment that saved his life during Butler assassination attempt

President praises quick-acting sniper who neutralized shooter within seconds at massive rally

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published
President Trump answers whether he's 'satisfied' with Butler shooting investigation

President Donald Trump opens up about the Butler, Pa., shooting and its investigation one year after it took place on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

Nearly a year after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., President Donald Trump shared his thoughts about the "unforgettable" moment with Fox News, praising the quick action that might have saved his life.

"I didn’t know exactly what was going on. I got a whack," Trump said during an exclusive interview on "My View with Lara Trump."

"People were screaming, and I got down quickly, fortunately, because I think they shot eight bullets."

Those bullets were fired by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who opened fire from a nearby rooftop during Trump’s rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. One bullet pierced Trump in the upper ear. Others hit bystanders, including 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was fatally wounded while shielding his wife and daughters in the crowd.

FIRST RESPONDERS SIT DOWN WITH WIDOW OF FIREFIGHTER KILLED AT BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA TRUMP RALLY

President Donald Trump raises his fist after being shot at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Then-candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)  (Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker)

Trump paid tribute to Comperatore during the interview with Fox News host Lara Trump.

"One got me, and one got another one, and one got another one," he said. "And one killed Corey, the firefighter. Great guy."

ONE YEAR AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, BUTLER WIDOW DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FROM SECRET SERVICE

Following the gunfire, Secret Service agents rushed to shield the president, whose face was streaked with blood. Crooks was fatally shot within seconds by a Secret Service sniper. Trump credited the sniper’s swift action with preventing even more tragedy that day.

"Our sniper, within less than five seconds, was able to get him from a long distance with one shot," Trump said. "If he didn’t do that, you would have had an even worse situation. It was really bad."

TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF SUSIE WILES RECOUNTS BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, THOUGHT PRESIDENT WAS DEAD AT FIRST

Trump said the sniper, to whom he referred as "David," deserved recognition for stopping the gunman so quickly.

President Trump remembers the Butler assassination attempt 1 year later Video

"Just about four seconds, and that’s when it all stopped," he said. "He got him perfectly from a very long distance. So, we got a little bit lucky in that regard."

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AFTERMATH, REACTIONS FROM INNER CIRCLE REVEALED IN NEW BOOK

No official motive has been released for the attack despite investigation by the FBI and Justice Department. This week, six Secret Service agents were suspended without pay in connection to the attack. A Senate report outlining what went wrong in Butler is expected soon.

Calls for greater transparency have grown in the months since the shooting, including from Trump himself. But now, the president says he’s satisfied with the briefings he's received.

"They briefed me, and I’m satisfied with it," he said, praising Attorney General Pam Bondi as doing a "fantastic" job leading the Justice Department.

TRUMP TELLS FOX NOTICIAS HE ‘WOULD LIKE TO HEAR THE EXPLANATION’ BEHIND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS

Still, Trump acknowledged that serious security mistakes were made on the day itself.

Then-candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Then-candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Rebecca Droke)

"They should have had somebody in the building — that was a mistake," he said. "They should have had communications with the local police. They weren’t tied in, and they should have been tied in."

The lack of coordination between local authorities and the Secret Service has been a key issue in the aftermath of the attack. 

Despite his own injuries and the chaos of the day, Trump said he continues to trust federal authorities. 

"I have great confidence in these people. I know the people, and they're very talented, very capable, but they had a bad day," Trump said. "I think they'll admit that — they had a rough day." 

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.